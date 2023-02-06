BRIEF-Italy's Civil Protection lifts tsunami alert after earthquake in Syria, Turkey
Italy
Italy's Civil Protection on Twitter:
* TSUNAMI ALERT LIFTED IN ITALY AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN SYRIA AND TURKEY - CIVIL PROTECTION
