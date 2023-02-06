Tetra Pak factory becomes the first TPM World Class Manufacturing facility across industries in India!

Awarded by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance • Tetra Pak India's packaging material factory becomes the first in India across industries to be receive the 'Award for World Class TPM Achievement' by Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM) New Delhi, February 6, 2023: Adding yet another feather in its cap, Tetra Pak India's packaging material factory in Chakan becomes the first in India to be conferred the prestigious 'Award for World Class TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) Achievement' by the JIPM (Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance). Tetra Pak's manufacturing site based in Chakan, Maharashtra, is the first site in India across industries to be conferred this honor. The recognition highlights the outstanding levels of production quality, reliability, efficiency and sustainability of this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and is arguably the most coveted award for the manufacturing industry.

Tetra Pak's site in Chakan has been in operation for over a decade now, bringing alive the aim of 'Making in India, Making for the World'. The Award for World Class TPM Achievement has been awarded to the packaging material converting factory that has the capacity to produce over 16 billion carton packages every year. It is also known for being one of the lowest waste and highest efficiency sites across Tetra Pak.

Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, "We are humbled by this recognition for our packaging material factory. This Award for World Class TPM Achievement is a testimony of the level of commitment, hard work and dedication our team has shown over the years to maintain the World Class standards that Tetra Pak is known for. We are proud that Tetra Pak is the first company across industries in India to be declared World Class by none other than JIPM, and are confident that this will further boost the confidence of our customers who have been our partners on our 35 year journey in India." TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) refers to a maintenance technique which focuses on equipment and people to achieve Zero losses and improve productivity in all company functions. Reducing losses related to equipment and people improves product quality, production efficiency, workplace safety, energy savings etc., leading to significantly improved employee morale and customer experience.

In addition to JIPM recognition, Chakan manufacturing site is also Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified site since 2014, meeting a range of parameters for efficient use of energy, water & other resources, use of solar energy, good indoor environmental air quality and consideration of the quality of life of occupants in design construction and operation. Tetra Pak India's site in Chakan is the largest and most advanced facility for Tetra Pak outside Sweden, and is committed to delivering World Class quality, from the heart of India. In addition to the packaging material converting factory, that has been conferred the Award for World Class TPM Achievement', the Tetra Pak site at Chakan also hosts a product formulation center, a certified machine renovation center, a technical training academy and a processing module factory – making it a truly integrated site that caters to F&B brands in India and other parts of the world.

