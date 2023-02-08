Nine products from J-K, Ladakh in line for GI tag

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are set to get the Geographical Indications (GI) tag for nine products. ''The GI applications of all these products have been filed at the GI Registry in Chennai. The Consultative Group Meeting of all these products has already been successfully held and the products are in the final stage of being granted the tag. The final GI tag is expected soon,'' a spokesperson said.

The products in line to obtain the GI tag include the famous Basohli paintings (Kathua), Basholi pashmina woolen products (Kathua), Chikri wood craft (Rajouri), Bhaderwah rajma (Doda), Mushkbudji rice (Anantnag), Kaladi (Udhampur), Sulai honey (Ramban), Anardana (Ramban) and Ladakh wood carving (Ladakh), he said.

GI tag grants legal protection to the original producers and prevents their unauthorised use by third parties. It also boosts exports, promotes the goods at the international level and brings economic prosperity to producers and stakeholders. ''Only an authorised user has the exclusive right to use the GI tag in relation to goods in respect of which it is registered. As a result, no person can copy it from beyond the geographical area,'' the spokesperson said.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development took the initiative to identify unique products from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, in consultation with various stakeholders. It sanctioned a project for GI tag registration of products from both the Union Territories, he added.

