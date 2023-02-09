Trent Ltd shares jumps over 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Trent Ltd jumped over 6 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday after the Tata group retail firm reported a rise in net profit for the third quarter. In the morning session, the firm's scrip surged 6.37 per cent to Rs 1,314.75 apiece on the NSE.

The stock witnessed a similar movement on the BSE, where it jumped 6.28 per cent to Rs 1,313.35 per share.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 71.29 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 60,735.08 in the morning trade.

On Wednesday, Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 113.78 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 2,303.38 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,499.08 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Trent's total expenses were at Rs 2,189.62 crore.

