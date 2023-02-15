Left Menu

Mumbai: DRI arrests woman at airport with 11.94 Kg heroine worth Rs 84 cr

The woman was arrested on Tuesday after arriving in Mumbai from Harare via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways.

Mumbai: DRI arrests woman at airport with 11.94 Kg heroine worth Rs 84 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman was held at the Mumbai International Airport allegedly with heroin worth Rs 84 crores, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Wednesday. The woman was arrested on Tuesday after arriving in Mumbai from Harare via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways.

The DRI official further said that an examination of the passenger's baggage resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish-coloured granules. "On testing with a narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for the presence of heroin; a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders," the official added.

The seized NDPS substance collectively weighing 11.94 Kg, is valued at approx. Rs 84 crores in the illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders. The woman informed me that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai.

Working swiftly on the information, DRI officers identified and nabbed the 'recipients' who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband from outside the airport. "The Passenger along with other 2 recipients have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985," the DRI official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

