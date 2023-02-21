Left Menu

UK launches energy efficiency taskforce, names NatWest boss as co-chair

Hunt is due to attend a summit on Tuesday with chief executive officers, founders and leaders from the country's green companies, the government added. The taskforce also includes Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Martin Callanan as co-chair.

The British government on Monday launched its new energy efficiency taskforce and named NatWest boss Alison Rose as its co-chair to reduce the country's energy consumption and cut household bills. The taskforce will devise a plan to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial processes, the government said in a statement.

"(UK's green industry) needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector's success and grow the economy," Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement. Hunt is due to attend a summit on Tuesday with chief executive officers, founders and leaders from the country's green companies, the government added.

The taskforce also includes Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Martin Callanan as co-chair. "Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security," said Rose who is the chief executive officer of state-owned lender NatWest.

