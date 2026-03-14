Manhunt in Maharashtra: Search for Accused in Assault Case

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district are actively searching for two men following allegations of a sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl three months ago. The incident unfolded in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, where the suspects reportedly lured the victim to a house with one assailant bound and gagged her.

The acute assault, as detailed in the first information report, involved threats against the girl's life and her family should she reveal their acts. Confronted with unbearable trauma, she recently shared her ordeal with her family, prompting them to file a police complaint on Friday.

Authorities have charged the suspects under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case has been assigned to the Pink Squad, an all-women police unit from Ambajogai, to conduct the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)