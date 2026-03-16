KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records and Barriers at Oscars
Oscar-winning film 'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes Netflix's top hit in 2025. Directed by Maggie Kang, it highlights Korean representation in media. The animated fantasy follows a global KPop group balancing music fame and demon hunting. Recognized at major awards, it also secures a Grammy for its hit song.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:24 IST
In a momentous victory for Korean representation, 'KPop Demon Hunters' secured the Oscar for best animated feature, achieving distinction as Netflix's most-watched film in 2025.
The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, captivated audiences with its mix of KPop glamour and fantastical demon-hunting narrative, garnering critical acclaim across awards stages including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
Highlighting its cultural impact, the soundtrack, featuring the Grammy-winning song 'Golden,' resonated worldwide, underscoring the growing global influence of KPop in animated media.