KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records and Barriers at Oscars

In a momentous victory for Korean representation, 'KPop Demon Hunters' secured the Oscar for best animated feature, achieving distinction as Netflix's most-watched film in 2025.

The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, captivated audiences with its mix of KPop glamour and fantastical demon-hunting narrative, garnering critical acclaim across awards stages including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Highlighting its cultural impact, the soundtrack, featuring the Grammy-winning song 'Golden,' resonated worldwide, underscoring the growing global influence of KPop in animated media.