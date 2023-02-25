CM Yogi attacks Samajwadi Party for nurturing mafia, says 'we will destroy mafia in UP'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched an attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state and said our government would destroy the mafia. The CM Yogi expressed grief over the Prayagraj incident while taking part in the assembly proceedings ahead of the discussion on the motion of thanks on Governor Anandiben Patel's address on Friday and assured the house that no mafia would be allowed to flourish in the state.

Describing the Prayagraj incident as sad, CM Yogi said "The government has taken cognizance of it and that the results of his government's policy of zero tolerance for the crime would be there for everyone to see very soon and no one should have any doubts about it." A key witness in the sensational 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, a prime witness was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in broad daylight on Friday.

Hitting out at the opposition Samajwadi Party in this context, CM Yogi said that the party has been nurturing mafias and the main accused in this case too became a Member of Parliament on an SP ticket. "Is it not true that the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged, was made an MP by Samajwadi Party? You will raise all the criminals, garland them and then blame others when a crime takes place. By doing this, you are just making a spectacle of yourself," he said.

Without naming Atique Ahmed, CM Yogi said that he is a mafia supported by the SP and who has been punished for his criminal acts by the current government. Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said, "You needed an excuse for your misdeeds. They have been patronizing the mafia and criminals continuously. Crime runs in their veins. They haven't learned anything except crime. The whole state knows this. And today, they have come to give clarification."

CM Yogi further added that the mafia who has carried out this act is absconding from the state. He said that the accused became an MLA from Allahabad West in 1996 and an MP in 2004 and 2009 with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi's remark came while addressing the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session. (ANI)

