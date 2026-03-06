Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI

In 2007, Spears was charged ‌with one count of hit and run causing property damage ‌and one count of driving without a valid California driver's license, both misdemeanors.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 01:23 IST
Singer Britney ‌Spears was arrested ​Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the ‌California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Reuters. A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In 2007, Spears was charged ‌with one count of hit and run causing property damage ‌and one count of driving without a valid California driver's license, both misdemeanors.

Spears regained control of her personal life and her money in 2021 when a judge ⁠ended ​a 13-year conservatorship ⁠that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant ⁠to protect the elderly. The "Piece of Me" singer had begged the court for ​months to terminate the conservatorship that governed her personal life and $60 ⁠million estate since 2008.

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father, ⁠Jamie ​Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues. Interest in the case ⁠was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement of ⁠fans who questioned ⁠why the singer needed such restrictions while she was touring around the world and earning millions of ‌dollars.

