Left Menu

MP govt to table state Budget; populist schemes likely in election year

Thus, the GSDP has increased by more than 18 times, he said.In 2022-23, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be Rs 1,40,583, while in the year 2011-12, it was Rs 38,497, the CM said.In 2001-02, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was only Rs 11,718.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-03-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 09:28 IST
MP govt to table state Budget; populist schemes likely in election year
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state Budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with more focus likely on populist schemes as the state Assembly polls are due this year-end.

Devda will table a ''paperless Budget'', an official said.

The finance minister is expected to allocate surplus funds for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojna, under which women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders including that they are not Income Tax payee, the official said.

The Ladli Behna scheme will be rolled out from March 5 in the state, he said.

The economic survey report released on the eve of MP's Budget 2023-24 has shown an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06 per cent.

CM Chouhan on Tuesday said the state was performing in a better manner because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development.

The state’s financial management is better and per capita income has also increased, he said after the release of the economic survey report.

''There is progress in every field in Madhya Pradesh from economic and financial point of view. Revenue collection has also increased. Capital expenditure has also increased. The industrial growth rate of the state has also increased,'' Chouhan said.

According to advance estimates, the economic growth rate of the state was 16.43 per cent in 2022-23, he said.

Earlier in 2021-22, this growth rate was 18.02 per cent, irrespective of the COVID-19 conditions. In 2001-02, it was only 4.43 per cent, he said.

Chouhan said the GSDP is estimated to be Rs 13,22,821 crore. It was Rs 71,594 crore in 2001-02. Thus, the GSDP has increased by more than 18 times, he said.

In 2022-23, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be Rs 1,40,583, while in the year 2011-12, it was Rs 38,497, the CM said.

In 2001-02, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was only Rs 11,718.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023