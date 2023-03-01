MP govt to table state Budget; populist schemes likely in election year

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state Budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with more focus likely on populist schemes as the state Assembly polls are due this year-end.

Devda will table a ''paperless Budget'', an official said.

The finance minister is expected to allocate surplus funds for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojna, under which women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders including that they are not Income Tax payee, the official said.

The Ladli Behna scheme will be rolled out from March 5 in the state, he said.

The economic survey report released on the eve of MP's Budget 2023-24 has shown an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06 per cent.

CM Chouhan on Tuesday said the state was performing in a better manner because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development.

The state’s financial management is better and per capita income has also increased, he said after the release of the economic survey report.

''There is progress in every field in Madhya Pradesh from economic and financial point of view. Revenue collection has also increased. Capital expenditure has also increased. The industrial growth rate of the state has also increased,'' Chouhan said.

According to advance estimates, the economic growth rate of the state was 16.43 per cent in 2022-23, he said.

Earlier in 2021-22, this growth rate was 18.02 per cent, irrespective of the COVID-19 conditions. In 2001-02, it was only 4.43 per cent, he said.

Chouhan said the GSDP is estimated to be Rs 13,22,821 crore. It was Rs 71,594 crore in 2001-02. Thus, the GSDP has increased by more than 18 times, he said.

In 2022-23, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be Rs 1,40,583, while in the year 2011-12, it was Rs 38,497, the CM said.

In 2001-02, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was only Rs 11,718.

