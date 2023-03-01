Left Menu

Gurugram: Man held for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event

The Gurugram police arrested an accused in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event in Gurugram, informed police officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 13:44 IST
Gurugram: Man held for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event
Visuals of two men stealing flower pots (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram police have arrested one person in connection with a case related to theft of flower pots set up for the G20 event, police said on Wednesday. Earlier a video had earlier gone viral on social media, which showed two people purportedly stealing the flower pots kept on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The accused has been identified as one 50-year-old Manmohan, a resident of Gurugram. "Police have seized the stolen flower pots and the car used in the theft," said Gurugram police.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Joint CEO, SK Chahal has taken cognizance of the situation. "It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them," SK Chahal said.

The incident took place on Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and the men in the video can be seen putting the flower pots in the SUV. Further details are awaited.

India is holding the Presidency of G20 for one year, till November 30, 2023. The forum will bring together the G20 member countries, guest countries, and international organisations invited by India. Through the Sherpa Track, 13 Working Groups and 2 initiatives will meet under India's Presidency to discuss priorities and provide recommendations. The first G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting concluded in Bengaluru on a positive note with all G20 countries expressing support on the themes outlined by MoEF&CC for India's Presidency. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023