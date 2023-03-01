Need to shift to profit model through enhancing R&D capacities in pharma sector: Mandaviya

There is a need to shift to a profit model through enhancing research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector, chemicals & fertilizers minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The minister, who chaired the first ever governing council meeting of the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), emphasised on the importance of research and innovation for the growth of the pharma industry.

''Research and innovation are necessary for the sustained growth of the pharmaceuticals sector. Our focus must shift from self-sustenance model to profit model through expanding research base, creating industry connect and ramping up infrastructure,'' Mandaviya said in an official statement.

The expertise of human resources must be utilised along with implementation of best practices from other institutions, he said.

''Only then will we be able to make NIPERs as the centre for high quality research and create a fundamental base for pharmaceutical innovation in the country,'' the minister stated.

Highlighting further on the necessary interventions that can be undertaken, Mandaviya said the government has initiated various steps to promote research and innovation in the segment through Centres of Excellences (CoEs).

''We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas, such as medical devices and health technologies,'' he noted.

He further said: ''We must come up with competitive and commercially viable solutions through our NIPERs. This can only happen through robust collaboration and consultations not just among NIPERs but relevant research institutions like the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, ICMR, DRDO etc.'' In this regard, formal and informal interactions among peers, researchers need to take place, he added.

Mandaviya on Wednesday flagged off the Jan Aushadhi Rath to commence celebrations of five years of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) initiative.

Events have been planned in different cities from March 1-7 to create awareness about the scheme.

As on January 31 this year, 9,082 Jan Aushadhi outlets were functional across the country, selling around 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items.

Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50-90 per cent less than that of branded prices.

During the last financial year, PMBJP achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crore leading to savings of around Rs 5,360 crore for the common man of the country.

In the current financial year till February 15, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP, witnessed sales of more than Rs 1,000 crore, which has further led to savings of around Rs 6,000 crore for the citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)