Left Menu

All listed Adani Group firms gain; Adani Enterprises shares jump 15 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:28 IST
All listed Adani Group firms gain; Adani Enterprises shares jump 15 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Stocks of all the ten listed Adani Group firms ended with gains on Wednesday, continuing the positive momentum amid a recovery in the broader equity market.

Adani Enterprises stock jumped 14.70 per cent to settle at Rs 1,564.55 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, it rallied 15.83 per cent to Rs 1,580.

In two days, the company's stock has climbed 31 per cent.

The market valuation of Adani Enterprises has jumped Rs 42,219.95 crore in two days.

Adani Transmission advanced 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy rose 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar gained 4.99 per cent, NDTV rallied 4.99 per cent and Adani Power climbed 4.98 per cent.

Shares of Adani Total Gas jumped 4.85 per cent, Ambuja Cements (3.32 per cent), ACC (2.14 per cent) and Adani Ports (1.61 per cent).

The broader equity market also recovered after falling in the past eight trading sessions, with the BSE Sensex climbing 448.96 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 59,411.08 points.

The cumulative market valuation of the ten companies stood at Rs 7.56 lakh crore at the end of trading on Wednesday.

Shares of eight of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the positive territory on on Tuesday after taking a beating in recent sessions.

However, Adani Transmission fell 5 per cent and Adani Total Gas declined 4.99 per cent on Tuesday.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023