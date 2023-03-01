Hero MotoCorp sales up 10 pc in Feb at 3,94,460 units

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 3,94,460 units in February.

The company had dispatched 3,58,254 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, its sales rose to 3,82,317 units last month from 3,31,462 units in the same month last year.

Exports, however, dipped to 12,143 units from 26,792 units in the year-ago period.

''The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favourable economic indicators,'' Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)