Kolkata Court grants bail to ISF leader Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui

Kolkata Sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui, who was arrested for attacking the police. Kolkata Sessions Court had rejected his bail plea earlier in February.

Siddiqui was arrested for attacking the police and was sent to jail custody till February 15. On January 25, Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters held a protest march in Kolkata against the arrest of party leader Naushad Siddiqui and 17 workers.

The protest march started from Sealdah and approached Esplanade. ISF workers clashed with police when Siddiqui was addressing a rally in Kolkata to mark his party's foundation day in January.

Naushad Siddiqui along with 17 party workers were arrested and remanded in police custody till February 1 following a clash with police in the month of January this year. ISF warned of massive protests in the West Bengal capital Kolkata if the police did not release Naushad.

Pirzada Md Abbas Siddique, the founder of the Indian Secular Front, had lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal and said that the TMC is afraid of the growing power of the ISF and is trying to subdue them. "It is really unfortunate. Every party has the right to conduct its programmes. What happened there is really saddening. It is an attempt to murder democracy. Such incidents are sending a wrong message about Bengal," Abbas Siddique had told ANI in February.

"The government is afraid of ISF. There is only one MLA of ISF. However, people across religions and languages are coming under the umbrella of ISF. This has created fear in the minds of the TMC leaders," he had added. Kolkata Police lathi-charged and lobbed tear gas shells at the demonstrators during a convention organised on the foundation day of the party at the Esplanade area in central Kolkata earlier in the year.

Bricks were hurled at the police by the protesters when the police tried to disperse the crowd.

