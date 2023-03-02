Left Menu

GreenLine Logistics signs fuel supply agreement with Baidyanath LNG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:56 IST
GreenLine Logistics, India’s first and the only LNG-fuelled heavy trucking logistics company, has entered into a fuel supply agreement with Baidyanath LNG Pvt Ltd (BLNG), the company said on Thursday.

GreenLine has currently deployed its LNG fleet with leading cement manufacturers for inbound and outbound transportation of raw materials as well as finished products. The company plans to deploy about 1,600 LNG trucks by March 2024.

''These...LNG trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, reduce CO2 emissions by 28 per cent, translating to emission reduction of 24 tonne CO2 per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks,'' it said in a statement.

''Over GreenLine's planned fleet of 1,600 LNG trucks by March 2024, this adds up to a significant reduction of 38,400 tonne CO2 per year.'' BLNG is building a network of LNG refuelling stations on key trucking routes across the strategically placed Vidarbha district of Maharashtra.

Commenting on the association, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Logistics, said the arrangement provides for BLNG refuelling LNG to the firm's heavy trucking fleets.

''As the preferred partner of many leading corporates for lower emission trucking, we are investing heavily to enable this transition. Given the higher order of magnitude of a range of toxic emissions from heavy trucking, it is crucial for corporates to focus on reducing emissions from this aspect of their business operations,'' he said.

Vaddadi Subbarao, CEO, BLNG, said, ''This agreement provides us with an added impetus in our mission to create a wide network of these LNG stations across Vidarbha district. We look forward to enabling GreenLine's mission of decarbonizing heavy trucking by ensuring uninterrupted LNG supply on its key trucking routes.''

