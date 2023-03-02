Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:13 IST
Scoreboard: 3rd Test, India vs Australia, Day 2
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw Lyon 12 Shubman Gill b Lyon 5 Cheteshwar Pujara c Smith b Lyon 59 Virat Kohli lbw Kuhnemann 13 Ravindra Jadeja lbw Lyon 7 Shreyas Iyer c Khawaja b Starc 26 Srikar Bharat b Lyon 3 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw Lyon 16 Axar Patel not out 15 Umesh Yadav c Green b Lyon 0 Mohammed Siraj b Lyon 0 Extras: (B-3, LB-4) 7 Total: (All out in 60.3 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-32, 3-54, 4-78, 5-113, 6-118, 7-140, 8-155, 9-155.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-1-14-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 16-2-60-1, Nathan Lyon 23.3-1-64-8, Todd Murphy 14-6-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

