Left Menu

Syngenta India builds Rs 3.3-crore rural wayside market in Telangana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:22 IST
Syngenta India builds Rs 3.3-crore rural wayside market in Telangana
Syngenta Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-input firm Syngenta India has built a modern rural wayside market in Wanaparthy district, Telangana at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore for the benefits of farmers.

This market will cater to over 20,000 farmers by providing them safe place to do their business and consumers of over 30 villages and urban areas around this district headquarter, Syngenta said in a statement.

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds.

''Spread over 51,020 square feet, this state-of-art market is built at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore in Wanaparthy and will be handed over to the Agriculture Marketing Board for operation and maintenance,'' it added.

Syngenta's Global CEO J Erik Fyrwald, who is on a three-day visit to India, termed India's rapid march on the path of progress as inspirational and transformational and said that this has strengthened Syngenta's resolve to continue to invest itself in the future of the country's agriculture.

He was speaking after dedicating the market in Wanaparthy district built under Syngenta's flagship CSR I-CLEAN (Inculcating Cleanliness, Learning, Education, Awareness and New Habits) programme.

''Present in the country for 94 years now, India has always been at the core of our focus for its sheer size, diversity and potential -- 40 per cent of workforce in the country is employed in agriculture,'' Fyrwald said.

Syngenta, he said, has consistently worked on addressing challenges facing Indian agriculture.

''Accordingly, our R&D has been geared to providing technology to the farming community for enhancing productivity and also reducing input costs for better returns on investment. We invest and innovate to transform the way crops are grown and protected to bring about positive, lasting change in agriculture,'' Fyrwald said.

The company's ambition is to provide leading seeds and crop protection innovations and digital solutions to enhance the prosperity of farmers.

The marketplace in Telangana provides exclusive facilities for women farmers including a day care facility with baby feeding room.

Susheel Kumar, MD & Country Head, Syngenta India, said, ''We are glad to be able to contribute to the rural prosperity of Telangana, which has one of the highest rates of agriculture growth at 7.8 per cent.'' K C Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, said, ''This state-of-art wayside market is equipped with modern amenities including approach roads from the highway, 78 raised platforms, sheds, lights, parking facility, safe drinking water, toilet blocks for men and women, water harvesting, lush green frontage, waste disposal, and children playing area.'' ''Market stalls, sheds canteen, baby feeding room and a crèche facility make this project unique and will be a safe place specially for women farmers. The facility is expected to impact around 20 per cent women farmers in the area,'' he added.

Apart from Telangana, 24 such I-CLEAN projects are running in Bihar (18), Uttar Pradesh (02), Karnataka (04) catering to the needs of rural farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023