Left Menu

All 10 Adani companies' shares settle higher; combined group mcap touch Rs 7.86 lakh crore

The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Honble Supreme Court. Truth will prevail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:30 IST
All 10 Adani companies' shares settle higher; combined group mcap touch Rs 7.86 lakh crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group firms maintained their winning run on Thursday, with all the ten listed entities ending in the positive territory.

Shares of Adani Transmission rallied 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy advanced 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar rose 4.99 per cent and Adani Power jumped 4.98 per cent.

Besides, shares of NDTV gained 4.96 per cent, Ambuja Cements (4.94 per cent) and Adani Total Gas (4.41 per cent) on the BSE.

Scrips of Adani Ports climbed 3.50 per cent, Adani Enterprises (2.69 per cent) and ACC (1.50 per cent).

The cumulative market valuation of the ten companies stood at Rs 7.86 lakh crore at the end of trade on Thursday.

In two trading sessions, the combined market valuation of the ten listed firms have climbed Rs 74,302.47 crore.

In the broader market, the BSE Sensex fell after a day's breather and ended 501.73 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 58,909.35 points.

On Wednesday also, stocks of all the ten listed Adani Group firms ended with gains.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked Sebi to probe within two months allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and any lapses in regulatory disclosures, and also set up a panel to look into protection of Indian investors after a damning report by the US short seller.

Reacting to the court directions, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said. ''The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023