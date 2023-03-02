Left Menu

BRIEF-Koch Industries Plans To Name A New Crop Of Executives, Including A Co-CEO - Semafor

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:49 IST
BRIEF-Koch Industries Plans To Name A New Crop Of Executives, Including A Co-CEO - Semafor

March 2 (Reuters) -

* KOCH INDUSTRIES PLANS TO NAME A NEW CROP OF EXECUTIVES, INCLUDING A CO-CEO - SEMAFOR

* DAVE ROBERTSON WILL BE KOCH'S CO-CEO; NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE JIM HANNAN - SEMAFOR Source text: [https://bit.ly/3ZwNJ8h]

