KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured

The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.

According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning. More details are awaited (ANI).

