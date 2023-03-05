KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured
The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.
ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.
According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning. More details are awaited (ANI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement