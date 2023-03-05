Left Menu

Holi celebrations in Gorakhpur to be of great attraction

After becoming the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath participates in two important processions of Gorakhpur as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, despite his busy schedule. In these processions social harmony and a reflection of an egalitarian society is visible.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:51 IST
Holi celebrations in Gorakhpur to be of great attraction
Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Holi of Vrindavan is no less special than the Holi of Barsana. For decades, the participation of Gorakshpeeth in Holika Dahan and Holikotsav Shobhayatra has made the festival here a center of attraction for the entire eastern Uttar Pradesh. After becoming the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath participates in two important processions of Gorakhpur as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, despite his busy schedule. In these processions social harmony and a reflection of an egalitarian society is visible.

Two major processions take out on the occasion of Holi in Gorakhpur. One on the evening of Holika Dahan from Pandeyhata by the Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti and the other on the day of Holi under the banner of Shri Holikotsav Samiti and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This year also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given consent to the organizers to participate in both the processions. As Gorakshpeeth, the participation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the events of Dhishwar Rangparv is part of spreading the message inherent in the core of Gorakshpeeth.

Holi, the festival of enthusiasm and gaiety in the form of a symbol of colours, is a part of Gorakshpeeth's social harmony campaign. Untouchability, caste discrimination and bridging the gap of high and low have been mentioned continuously in the specialties of this bench. Public welfare beyond discrimination in the society is the root of Nathpanth and present Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is hoisting the flag of this campaign extended by Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath. Rangotsav led by Gorakshpeeth is unique in its aim of social message.

Gorakshpeethadhishwar has been participating in the Holikotsav-Lord Narasimha Shobhayatra for decades only to share the affection of social harmony. Yogi, who led the procession from 1996 to 2019, did not participate in the Holikotsav of the year 2020 and 2021 to save people from corona infection. CM Yogi participated in the Holika Dahan procession coming out of Pandehata last year and the Lord Narasimha Holikotsav Shobhayatra coming out from Ghantaghar, after successful corona management in the whole world and bringing this global epidemic under control. Holi begins in Gorakhnath temple with Tilak of the ashes of Holika Dahan.

The Holikotsav in the Gorakhnath temple begins with Holika Dahan or the applying of Tilak to the ashes of Sammat, led by Gorakshpeethadhishwar. There is a special message embedded in this tradition. Holika Dahan makes us realize the power of devotion from the mythological legend of Bhakta Prahlad and Lord Nrisimha, an incarnation of Lord Sri Vishnu. The intention behind applying Tilak with the ashes of Holika Dahan is to connect the power of devotion with sociality. In this perspective, this statement of Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly relevant, "Whenever devotion is at a high stage of its development, no discrimination, untouchability and untouchability will be able to touch there." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023