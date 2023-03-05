No need to worry, fire will be extinguished by evening: Kerala Ministers on Brahmapuram waste plant fire

Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev and Health Minister Veena George on Sunday jointly briefed about the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant on Thursday. The Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said that a high-level government meeting to assess the situation in Brahmapuram has concluded.

They said that all facilities are provided for the fire force, and adequate pump sets are provided. They said the fire is expected to be completely extinguished by this evening. "We are coordinating with the Corporation, Fire and Health departments. Steps will be taken to avoid such a situation in future. There is no situation now where no one can go out. The police will check for any sabotage," added P Rajeev.

"No need to worry. Everyone should wear a mask. Elderly people, asthma sufferers, babies and pregnant women should not go to smoky places. And arrangements are being made at medical college for citizens' assistance," Veena George, Health Minister added to the current situation. "Field health workers have been made available for a few days based at Brahmapuram. Two control rooms will be operational for those concerned to contact," he added.

Over 5000 litres of water was sprayed after a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, the Southern Naval Command said. In addition to the defence fire tenders on the ground, aerial firefighting is also being carried out using large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersal Eqpt by naval ALH, the Southern Naval Command said earlier.

The major fire that broke out at Kochi-based Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday continues to burn despite efforts by the city's Fire and Rescue Services to douse the blaze. (ANI)

