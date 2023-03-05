Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium launches Millets marketing campaign

The government promoted Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) on Sunday announced a special marketing campaign ''Millets Giveaway'' to promote buying of millets directly from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

SFAC Managing Director Maninder Kaur Dwivedi said citizens are being encouraged to buy directly from FPOs selling millets via Open Market Digital Commerce's (ONDC) My Store, a connected marketplace built in India for Indian sellers.

The campaign motivates the general public to buy directly from FPO farmers.

The buyers get pure and authentic produce and with their purchase they support the livelihoods of the small & marginal farmers.

Moreover, buyers get to experience how easy it is to use the ONDC’s My Store platform and also motivates more people to adopt 'Shree Ann', she said in a statement. Sharing the success story of Hulsoor Mahila Kisan Millets Producer Company Ltd, Dwivedi said this FPO was founded on March 2, 2021 and is engaged in crop cultivation, horticulture, providing support and services to farmers.

The FPO resulted in a long-term change in the lifestyle of the farmers of Karnataka's Hulsoor block.

Before joining the FPO, farmers used to cultivate traditional varieties of various crops using conventional farming methods. It added millet to these farmers' crop portfolios as a new crop.

The FPO recently established its own input shop, where members can purchase high-quality seeds, fertiliser, and other inputs at reduced prices.

The FPO also has a custom hiring centre where farmers can rent farm machinery.

As a result of demonstrated crop cultivation techniques and Good Agricultural Practices to FPO farmers, average crop productivity increased by 30-50 per cent, she added.

The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' after a proposal for the same was brought forward by the Government of India and endorsed by members of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

