Kerala raids Kozhikode office Asianet news

The crime branch police team raided the Asianet News office, one of the leading news channels in Malayalam, based on a complaint by left independent MLA PV Anvar.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:46 IST
Police Crime Branch team conducts a raid at the Asianet News office (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The crime branch police team raided the Asianet News office, one of the leading news channels in Malayalam, based on a complaint by left independent MLA PV Anvar. The channel telecasted a report titled 'Narcotics is a dirty business ' on November 10.

The MLA alleged this report is fabricated and submitted a written complaint to DGP. Based on this, the police registered a case making four people from Asianet accused. Two days back SFI activists had barged into the Asianet office in Kochi. Today's raid by crime branch Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh and seven cops is a continuation of the incidents.

A case was registered under sections of POCSO and the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

