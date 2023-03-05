One die after fire broke out in TN's Cuddalore

One woman was charred to death while a few people sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram Village in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday afternoon. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and Cuddalore Government hospital while those in the critical stage were taken to Pondicherry Jipmer Hospital.

The District Superintendent of Rajaram police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police department is investigating the case.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

