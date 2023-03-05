Left Menu

Assam: Police rescue two Hoolock Gibbons from Karbi Anglong

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das told ANI that the police had intercepted a truck in the Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:37 IST
Assam: Police rescue two Hoolock Gibbons from Karbi Anglong
Hoolock Gibbons rescued by Assam Police. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Hoolock Gibbons were rescued after intercepting a truck in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Sunday. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das told ANI that the police had intercepted a truck in the Karbi Anglong district.

"The police team of Laharijan police post on Sunday, intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-01 PC-3927 at Laharijan area in Karbi Anglong district," he said. He informed that the gibbons have been handed over to the Forest department.

"During the search, the police team found two numbers of Hoolock Gibbon which were illegally transporting from Manipur. Later on, the Gibbons were handed over to the Forest department," John Das said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023