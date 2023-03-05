Assam: Police rescue two Hoolock Gibbons from Karbi Anglong

Two Hoolock Gibbons were rescued after intercepting a truck in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Sunday. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das told ANI that the police had intercepted a truck in the Karbi Anglong district.

"The police team of Laharijan police post on Sunday, intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-01 PC-3927 at Laharijan area in Karbi Anglong district," he said. He informed that the gibbons have been handed over to the Forest department.

"During the search, the police team found two numbers of Hoolock Gibbon which were illegally transporting from Manipur. Later on, the Gibbons were handed over to the Forest department," John Das said. (ANI)

