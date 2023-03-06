Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL seeking direction to enhance jurisdiction of civil judges

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the counsel representing the central government to take instruction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union of India for issuing a notification to enhance pecuniary jurisdiction of Civil Judges posted at Delhi District Court. The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday granted time to counsel appearing for the central government to take instruction in this regard while posting the matter for July.

Lawyer-activist Amit Sahni has sought directions to the Union government to issue a notification in a time-bound manner. Amit Sahni had earlier made a representation in August 2021 for proportionate distribution of Pecuniary Jurisdiction amongst Civil Judges and District Judges in Delhi District Courts of Delhi and later a PIL.

"The pecuniary value of Rs 3 Lakh entrusted to civil judges of Delhi district courts is on the extremely lower side and no property in Delhi is worth '3 lakh' and the same has led to stern stagnation as civil judges of Delhi district courts are adjudicating Injunction Suits and petty suit for recovery amounting up to 3 lakh only," the plea had said. The petitioner submitted that the pecuniary limit of Rs 3 lakh is very meagre for civil courts, resulting in many cases being filed before district courts with a much wider jurisdiction "Rs 3 lakh to finally up to Rs 2 crore".

Disposing of the plea in December 2021, the Court said, "Rs 3 lakh is a very nominal amount, we will look at it from the administrative side." Sahni again filed a petition in March 2022, which was disposed of vide order dated March 3, 2022 observing that Full Court has already taken a decision dated February 9 and the Jurisdiction of Civil Judges at Delhi District Courts has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 Lakh and the same has been forwarded to Ministry for its notification vide communication dated March 7, 2022.

Even after a considerable time of one year, the Ministry has not issued any notification in respect of the Full Court decision dated February 9, 2022, submitted the lawyer on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)