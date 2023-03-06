Left Menu

Delhi Police to check triple riding, helmetless driving, drunken driving during Holi

During the Holi season, the police will set up pickets to check the use of black films, triple riding, underage driving and driving without a helmet, said Delhi police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:13 IST
Delhi Police to check triple riding, helmetless driving, drunken driving during Holi
SS Yadav, Special CP Traffic (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Holi season, the police will set up pickets to check the use of black films, triple riding, underage driving and driving without a helmet, said Delhi police on Monday. "Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquor and police will take strict action against drunken driving. To check the use of black films, triple riding, underage driving, and driving without a helmet pickets will be there," said SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Yadav added, "On the day of the Holi festival, adequate deployment of the police force will be done as per requirements. As Holi gives a message of the triumph of good over evil we want all Delhi residents to be safe, and clean during Holi." The PCR and traffic police will conduct an integrated check, besides running a campaign against drunken driving.

"To check on black films, triple riding, underage driving, and without a helmet driving pickets will be there. Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquors and police will take strict action against drunken driving," SS Yadav further noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023