First woman officer posted at highest battlefield of Siachen hopes to inspire girls to join Army

Captain Shiva Chauhan, who became the first women officer to be posted at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen glacier, on Monday expressed hope that more girls will join India Army after her accomplishment. Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen.

"It is really a great experience and a great opportunity to be here first at Siachen. Moreover, I feel that from now onwards more women officers will be coming here serving this terrain and maybe might get inspired to join the Indian Army," Captain Shiva told ANI. Sharing her journey, Captain from Fire and Fury Sappers said, "My life has many super excitements and the possibilities, anxiety of unknown after coming here (Siachen), I got to know about the other core deployed in this terrain. So it has been a great journey."

Ahead of International Women's Day, in a video posted by Indian Army, Captain Shiva Chauhan was seen taking part in activities like cycling and rock climbing amid extremely low temperatures in Siachen. Shiva highlighted that nowadays adequate opportunities are given to women officers in all spheres of the job and they are employed equally at par in all with their male counterpart.

She also sent a message to those girls who aspire to get into the Indian Army, saying, "I would like to tell them that they have to be physically and mentally robust and should be mentally prepared that they can be sent to such (Siachen) type of terrains, and they have to move from place to place because this is what the job demands. This is a way of life, not just the job." After completing a month's arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel, Capt Chauhan was deployed in Kumar Post at the world's highest battlefield. The officer was commissioned into the army only in May 2021.

She hails from Rajasthan and completed her schooling in Udaipur. She is a graduate in civil engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. (ANI)

