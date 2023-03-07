Bad lifestyle, smoking, stress major causes of heart attack, say experts

Since Covid, the cases of heart attack are increasing rapidly. Along with the elderly, there has also been an increase in cases of heart attack and sudden cardiac death among the youth, said doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor, Department of Cardiology, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, said, "Many cases of sudden cardiac death have been seen, in which many cases of sudden fainting or heart attack while doing gym have come to the fore. Many such videos have also come to the fore, in which people suddenly fell and died while dancing or walking. Such cases are heart attack patients only, in which there are cases of sudden cardiac death. The cause of sudden cardiac death is heart attack only."

Dr Tarun also stated that cases of influenza virus H3N2 have also come to the fore in the present time itself, in which symptoms like cough, cold, fever and body ache are seen. He said, "Difficulty in breathing is also seen. Many times the patient also needs to be admitted to the hospital, but nothing can be said about whether there has been an increase in heart attack cases due to this virus. But after the coronavirus, it has been seen that there has been an increase in the cases of heart attack and more cases are being reported among the elderly as well as among the youth."

"Recently a case of heart attack was reported in a 20-year-old man and heart attack cases have increased in the youth for some time, the main reason behind this is the change in your lifestyle during corona. The eating habits of people have changed. People are also moving towards bad lifestyle instead of a healthy lifestyle. Due to the increase in weight of many people, their lifestyle has also changed," he added. The doctor also highlighted that earlier heart attack was mostly seen in people of 60 years of age, but now cases of heart attack are also coming in the youth of 20 to 30 years of age and the important reason behind this can be your bad lifestyle, unhealthy food, smoking and consumption of alcohol etc.

Dr Tarun Kumar further said, "If there is any problem like chest pain, or difficulty in breathing in the youth, then do not ignore it. Because many times it is seen that many symptoms appear before a heart attack, but the youth ignore it thinking that this problem is not seen in them but in people of 50 to 60 years of age. It can happen in people of any age, that's why if any symptoms are seen, it is very important to consult a doctor immediately and get your test done." "Along with this, do exercise daily for a healthy lifestyle, and avoid smoking and consuming alcohol. Along with this inculcate healthy lifestyle habits in children below 20 years of age to reduce the cases of art attacks in youth," he added.

Director of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla said, "You see, all of these things have multiple reasons, right? One is that many people have a very sedentary lifestyle. Many people eat junk food. Many people are stressed because of either exams or jobs, you know. So, there are a lot of factors. And plus, of course, the medical sciences have advanced tremendously, and we are able to diagnose things faster. So earlier things used to happen and we didn't know what happened. So now you get to know what happened. And so all of these things together, awareness, alertness, and patience, and reaching the hospital faster has helped." "Basically, it's about lifestyle. So eat less sugar, eat less salt, and do some exercise. If you have got to run around then just do yoga. Yoga is a great exercise, right? And keep yourself active. Try to avoid stress in life. So these are the things which are in your hands," he added. (ANI)

