Left Menu

Attukal Pongala festival celebration begins in Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple which is known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge number throng to the temple during the festival.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:34 IST
Attukal Pongala festival celebration begins in Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple
Women devotees preparing dishes outside 'Attukal Bhagavathy Temple' (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Attukal Pongala' festival celebration began in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with fanfare. Marking the occasion women devotees lit hearths and offered cooked dishes to 'Pongala' at Attukal Bhagavathy temple.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple which is known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge number throng to the temple during the festival. Devotees prepare dishes to offer to Goddess in earthen pots and use logs of coconut trees for the fire.

While briefing the press on the preparedness on Sunday Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran said "The Attukal Pongala festival will be celebrated following green protocol and the preparations are in the final stage." Further stating that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation spent Rs 5.16 crore for the maintenance of roads. Corporation has modified 16 roads and Smart City has modified 10 roads. Rs 70 lakh has been spent for electrification purposes.

Soon after the completion of the festival, cleaning of the city will be done by Corporation cleaning employees with the support of various organisations. The Corporation will collect the bricks used for Pongala after the festival and will be given to those constructing houses under the Life Mission project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023