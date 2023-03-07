Left Menu

Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase on Rohtak highway

According to police the manner in which the body was found indicated that it may be a case of murder.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman's body was found in a suitcase on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway near a railway overbridge in Panipat city of Haryana, police said on Tuesday. After getting information about the incident a Haryana Police team reached the spot. Forensic Science Laboratory team also reached the spot and inspected the suitcase and the spot where the suticase was found.

IPS officer Mayank Mishra, ASP Panipat zone also reached the spot with his team. Police officials stated that all the necessary evidence was gathered.

"The police are investigating. Since the body was unidentified it was sent to the civil hospital," police officials said. A video has since then gone viral on social media platforms. In the purported video, a woman is seen lying inside the suitcase with her mouth taped shut and her legs tied together with a green rope.

According to police the manner in which the body was found indicated that it may be a case of murder. Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan has formed five teams to investigate the incident. The teams include Crime Investigation Agency Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3 as well as Sector 29 police station and cyber team is being led by the ASP.

In December last year a decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a suitcase in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area Delhi Police said. According to police their control room received a call about a suitcase from which a foul smell was emanating. A team from the Delhi Police reached the spot and pulled it out of the drain with the help of local divers, and found on opening the suitcase a highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside.

In November last year the body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road Mathura Police said. In October 2022 Gurugram police recovered a suitcase stuffed with the body of a woman. Husband of the woman arrested by police has confessed that he killed his wife over some domestic issue. (ANI)

