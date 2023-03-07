Sovecon trims 2022/23 Russian wheat export estimate to 44.1 mln T
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia-focused agricultural consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it has lowered the 2022/23 Russian wheat export estimate by 0.1 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes.
The forecast has been revised due to noticeably lower February exports compared to the initial expectations amid a prolonged period of stormy weather, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement