Sovecon trims 2022/23 Russian wheat export estimate to 44.1 mln T

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia-focused agricultural consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it has lowered the 2022/23 Russian wheat export estimate by 0.1 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes.

The forecast has been revised due to noticeably lower February exports compared to the initial expectations amid a prolonged period of stormy weather, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

