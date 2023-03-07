Himachal CM and deputy CM greet people on Holi

On the eve of Holi, Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri have extended greetings to the people. "Holi is a festival of colours, which provides an opportunity to strengthen harmony and fraternal bond among the people. Various fairs and festivals were organized to commemorate this festival. Holi is much more than a festival where colourful faces showcase the country's unique trait of Unity in Diversity," a statement said.

Deputy CM Agnihotri also emphasized the need to preserve the rich cultural and traditional values through festivals like Holi. He said that Holi is one of the main festivals of the country and it is celebrated with fervour and great enthusiasm in India and overseas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)