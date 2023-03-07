Left Menu

CERAWEEK-Kuwait Petroleum Corp sees global oil market in balance - CEO

Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 23:05 IST
CERAWEEK-Kuwait Petroleum Corp sees global oil market in balance - CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels. KPC's customers have not asked for reductions or increases in oil supply from the company, Al-Sabah said. He added that the company is staying mindful of the effect a potential recession could have on the global economy and oil market.

During a conference discussion, Al-Sabah referenced an announcement from earlier on Tuesday that second phase units for Kuwait's Al Zour refinery are now operating. State news agency KUNA previously reported the news, citing KIPIC CEO Waleed Al-Badr. The much delayed 615,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is one of several new complexes coming online this year across the world to churn out more oil products and cool refining margins from record levels last year following the disruption of supplies from top exporter Russia.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from the Al Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, Reuters previously reported in February, citing industry sources and analysts. The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company shipped its first shipment of low-sulphur fuel oil from the Al Zour refinery to Singapore, KUNA reported in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023