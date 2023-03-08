Left Menu

Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan observed amid tight security

An official said that Delhi police has deployed a large number of companies and the area is being monitored through drone cameras.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST
Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan observed amid tight security
Shabe-e-Barat observed amid security in Delhi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have deployed drone cameras to monitor Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and tightened security on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan. Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan are being celebrated with great fanfare across India. Delhi Police had made elaborate security arrangements near Jama Masjid when both festivals are celebrated together.

An official said that Delhi police has deployed a large number of companies and the area is being monitored through drone cameras. DCP Sanjay Kumar Sen of Central District is monitoring the area along with senior officers and is visiting the area to take stock of the security arrangements, officials said.

"The way both the festivals are together, people looked worried but nothing to worry about, it's time to celebrate the festival. Delhi Police is fully prepared. Our local police unit is engaged. Five companies have been called from outside. And a lady company employee is deployed, " DCP Central Delhi said. The Delhi Police will take strict action against the people who are caught creating ruckus or doing wrong things on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023