Indian Navy chopper's emergency landing was due to sudden loss of power: Officials

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation," said Indian Navy.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), on a routine sortie off Mumbai coast, made an emergency landing after it experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height on Wednesday. According to the Indian Navy, the Pilot carried out controlled ditching (an emergency landing on water) over water. All three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue.

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation," said Indian Navy. "They were brought to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe. The ditched helicopter deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy added.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet earlier. A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

