Left Menu

Body of missing man found in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:39 IST
Body of missing man found in UP's Ballia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Body of a 32-year-old man, who went missing on March 4, was found inside a well in Chitbadgaon area here on Thursday, police said.

An FIR regarding Akhilesh Thakur's disappearance was lodged on March 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023