Left Menu

Russia-installed officials: Electricity supply halt to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant a 'provocation'

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:38 IST
Russia-installed officials: Electricity supply halt to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant a 'provocation'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Thursday a halt in electricity supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces captured a year ago, was depending on back-up generators after Russian missiles damaged Ukrainian infrastructure that had been delivering electricity to the plant, Ukrainian state power company Energoatom said in a statement. Fuel reserves for the diesel generators at the plant are sufficient and being constantly replenished, the plant's press service said on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023