Russia-installed officials: Electricity supply halt to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant a 'provocation'

Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Thursday a halt in electricity supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces captured a year ago, was depending on back-up generators after Russian missiles damaged Ukrainian infrastructure that had been delivering electricity to the plant, Ukrainian state power company Energoatom said in a statement. Fuel reserves for the diesel generators at the plant are sufficient and being constantly replenished, the plant's press service said on Telegram.

