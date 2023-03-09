Germany to provide double-digit bln euro sum to help industry with energy transition
09-03-2023
Germany plans to provide its industry with a double-digit billion euro amount to enable it to convert conventional industrial plants to climate-friendly operations, the economy ministry said on Thursday.
