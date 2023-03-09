Left Menu

Brahamapuram waste plant fire: Condition improving, can return to normal life in 1-2 days, says Kochi Mayor

"Condition improving each day. Periodical fire has been breaking out here since 2012. But now, the coordination has been strengthened," the Mayor told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:45 IST
Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar on massive fire at Brahamapuram waste plant. Image Credit: ANI
After the last week's massive fire at the Brahamapuram waste plant here, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar on Thursday said the condition is improving each day and "we can return to normal life in 1-2 days." After the massive fire at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi on March 2, the whole town was engulfed in smoke and the fire has not been totally controlled even a week later.

Recently, N S K Umesh took charge as Ernakulam District Collector replacing Renu Raj. The Mayor said that the new collector visited the place of the massive fire in Brahmapuram.

"The Collector, MLA and I sat down together and held discussions with all departments. We are under the impression that the Fire Dept can ease out the whole scenario and we can return to normal life in 1-2 days," asserted the Mayor.

"The Collector, MLA and I sat down together and held discussions with all departments. We are under the impression that the Fire Dept can ease out the whole scenario and we can return to normal life in 1-2 days," asserted the Mayor. The Brahamapuram waste plant fire occurred on March 2. The efforts to douse the fire were ineffective, resulting in smoke from the garbage dump. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

