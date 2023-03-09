Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:16 IST
Gold falls Rs 80; silver plunge Rs 390
Image Credit: ANI
Gold price fell Rs 80 to Rs 55,025 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 55,105 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plunged Rs 390 to Rs 61,955 per kilogramme.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,025 per 10 grams, down Rs 80 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,815 per ounce while silver was down at USD 20.02 per ounce.

''COMEX Gold prices traded flat in the Asian trading hours on Thursday amid worries that more aggressive US interest rate rises are expected in the future from the Fed.

''However, focus turned to upcoming non-farm payroll data and another upbeat number that will reinforce expectations that Fed could remain hawkish on future rate hikes and will continue to weigh on bullion prices,'' Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

