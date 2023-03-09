EU Commission loosens state aid rules to counter U.S. green subsidies

The European Commission on Thursday relaxed rules to allow EU countries to provide state aid to companies to encourage them to stay put rather than move across the Atlantic to take advantage of U.S. green subsidies.

The EU executive said the easier rules will apply to schemes for accelerating the rollout of renewable energy and energy storage, and schemes for the decarbonisation of industrial production processes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)