Delhi excise policy case: 'BJP doesn't target any one'; BJP's DK Aruna hits back at K Kavitha

Reacting over K Kavitha's allegations of harassment by the BJP for raising their voices, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna on Thursday hit back at BRS leader, saying if the party was trying to harass her, she would have been behind bars. "She is diverting the issue by saying that ED summoned her. She is going to stage a protest in Delhi. If BJP was trying to harass her, Kavitha would have been behind bars. BJP doesn't target any party or person. As she knew that the investigation agencies are going to summon her, she planned a protest in Delhi to sidetrack the issue," he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the opposition in the country is "oppressed" and "harassed" by the BJP for raising their voices. BJP National vice President DK Aruna while speaking to ANI said that the KCR-led BRS government is blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party to save their face.

"Wherever there is a complaint of corruption, Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate do their work. Probe agencies carry out an investigation in such matters, "Aruna said. "Wherever there is any complaint of corruption, ED does not seek approval from PM Modi. They are scared of PM Modi as he had said in 2014 before forming the government at the Centre that he would launch a crackdown on corruption. The investigation agencies are doing their job. What is the role of the BJP in this?", he added.

Addressing a press conference ahead of her protest and ED visit, Kavitha said, "The double engine sarkar which actually stands for "Pradhani and Adani Sarkar," works in the interests of only a few, and therefore the opposition is oppressed and harassed for raising their voices." Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on March 10 and that 18 political parties have said that they will participate in the protest launched to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here Kavitha, who received summons from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the Delhi excise police case said that if a woman has to be interrogated by a central agency, then as per law, she has a "fundamental right" to be questioned at her home. The BRS leader also said that she will face Enforcement Directorate as she has not done anything wrong.

"We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. 18 parties confirmed their participation...ED summoned me on March 9. I requested for March 16 but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11". "When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, she has a fundamental right that it be done at her home," she stated. (ANI)

