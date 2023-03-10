Left Menu

Govt employee in J-K's Doda arrested for 'hateful' post on social media

Doda Police, the statement claimed, "has maintained close surveillance on the activities of troubleshooters, bad characters on social media and has warned that if any is noticed indulged in spreading hate to hurt the sentiments of any individual or community, stringent action shall be taken against such trouble creators".

Police have arrested a government employee for allegedly posting 'hateful' comments on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a statement from the police said. According to the police, the accused identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Beoli Doda, who is posted as class- IV employee in the office of Chief education officer Doda was found to have uploaded hateful posts/comments on his Facebook account and consequence of which there was every apprehension of the eruption of law and order problem in the District, a statement said.

"Sensing the sensitivity of the matter and to prevent the situation from turning into a law and order problem, Doda Police swung into action and a Police Party of Police Station Doda led by Inspector Arun Parkash Sharma, SHO Police Station Doda arrested the said person and after preparing a detailed report produced him before Executive Magistrate Class 1st Doda wherefrom he was sent to District Jail Bhaderwah under preventive detention," the statement informed. Doda Police, the statement claimed, "has maintained close surveillance on the activities of troubleshooters, bad characters on social media and has warned that if any is noticed indulged in spreading hate to hurt the sentiments of any individual or community, stringent action shall be taken against such trouble creators". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

