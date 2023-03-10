Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities

Russia fired a wave of missiles across Ukraine as people slept, killing at least nine civilians and knocking out power in an attack Kyiv said included six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, one of Moscow's most valuable weapons. FIGHTING

* Russia said its forces had carried out a "massive retaliatory strike" on Ukrainian infrastructure after what it called a terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week. * The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to Ukraine's energy grid, grid operator Ukrenergo said, after it lost power during the air strikes. * Ukraine's military said its forces had managed to push back Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* Security services in the Moscow-backed breakaway Transdniestria region of Moldova said they had thwarted a Ukrainian assassination attempt against the region's leader, Russian state news agencies reported. * Russia said a landmark deal to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was only being "half-implemented", raising doubts about whether it would allow an extension of the agreement due to expire next week.

* The United States has privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns over shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to keep supplies stable, the Financial Times reported. * Russia has introduced personal sanctions against 144 government officials, journalists, lawmakers and other public figures from the three Baltic states who are deemed "most hostile" to Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can detect no willingness on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, he told the NBR group of German newspapers. * Ukraine will take part in the European Union scheme to jointly buy gas in global markets, to procure 2 billion cubic metres of the fuel ahead of next winter, the EU energy policy chief said.

* Turkey has acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps to meet Ankara's concerns over their bids to join NATO and the three will hold further meetings, Sweden's chief negotiator in the accession process said. (Compiled by Stephen Coates; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

