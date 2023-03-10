Left Menu

EU reaches agreement to reduce energy consumption at EU level by 11.7% in 2030

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:50 IST
EU council presidency and European parliament negotiators reached a provisional agreement on Friday to reduce final energy consumption at EU level by 11.7% in 2030, the EU council said in a statement.

"This translates into an upper limit to the EU's final energy consumption of 763 million tonnes of oil equivalent and of 993 million tonnes of oil equivalent for primary consumption", it also said. The consumption limit for final consumption will be binding for member states while the primary energy consumption target will be indicative, the council added.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the Council and the EU parliament committee responsible for energy policies will now have to approve this provisional agreement, after which parliament and council can formally adopt it.

