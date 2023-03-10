Left Menu

Russian rouble, stocks edge lower as oil prices slip

The Russian rouble edged lower on Friday on lower oil prices and this week's reduced foreign currency sales by the finance ministry, with market players adopting a cautious position before U.S. labour market statistics and the weekend.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:58 IST
Russian rouble, stocks edge lower as oil prices slip
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble edged lower on Friday on lower oil prices and this week's reduced foreign currency sales by the finance ministry, with market players adopting a cautious position before U.S. labour market statistics and the weekend. At 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 75.97 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 80.39 per euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 10.88 .

The finance ministry this week decreased its daily foreign exchange sales, in China's yuan, to 5.4 billion roubles ($71.15 million) for the upcoming month, down from 8.9 billion roubles, which should reduce support for the rouble. The yuan's share in Russia's import settlements in 2022 jumped to 23% from 4%, Russia's central bank said on Thursday, also noting a rise in the Chinese currency's share in exchange trading in February.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $81.10 a barrel. Lower oil prices and the lack of extra support from Russian exporters for the rouble could see the Russian currency weaken past 76 per dollar going into the weekend, said Bogdan Zvarich, Banki.ru chief analyst.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the U.S. jobs report on Friday and its impact on the policy of the Federal Reserve, which this week warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.8% at 943.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 2,275.0 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 75.9000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023